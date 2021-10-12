NBC’s Ordinary Joe Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

James Wolk the actor that plays Ordinary Joe on NBC joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about what viewers can expect as the season unfolds.

Life is all about the choices you make, and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything.



In the new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation.



The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable… and beautiful.





Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.