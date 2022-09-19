The Founder of the Sepsis Alliance, Carl Flatley, is on a mission to raise awareness for sepsis, and he is doing so by riding his bike across the state of Florida to honor his daughter, Erin, who passed away because of sepsis.

Carl joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his journey.

