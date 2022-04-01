Overnight, identity has shifted, roles have changed, emotions are heightened, sleep is nonexistent, and this can impact deeply how people are communicating with, and connecting to, one another.



Rachel DeStefano, LMHC, LMFT, MCAP, a licensed mental health counselor, with McNulty Counseling and Wellness licensed marriage and family therapist, master certified addictions professional, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to navigate postpartum.

