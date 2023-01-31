At one time or another, many of us experience or hit rock bottom. Our egos become stripped and it can be hard to make sense of the world around us. Psychic Medium and Intuitive Life Coach, Dr. Danielle Clark, refers to this as a “Dark Night”, and she joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share what exactly a dark night of the soul is and how we can heal from it.

Typical Stages of a Dark Night:

Existential Depression Surrender and Letting Go Consciousness Loss of Ego Being and Presence Spiritual Awakening

