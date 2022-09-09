University of South Florida Health Psychiatrist, Dr. Ryan Wagoner, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, for National Suicide Prevention Week to spread awareness and encourage conversations about this topic year-round.

If you or anyone you know is struggling of having suicidal thoughts, call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

