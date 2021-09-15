National Online Learning Day

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s national online learning day, and while it can be frustrating for some students, if done properly online learning can provide convenience and personalization for every learner, from preschool through high school to college and beyond.

Jeanette Abrahamsen a University of South Florida educator joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated talk show, Bloom to share with parents and students how log on and learn the right way.to Jeanette Abrahamsen for Online Learning Day.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss