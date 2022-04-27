Health Care disparities have long caused Black and Hispanic women to suffer disproportionately from breast and cervical cancers.



In the United States, black women are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.



Hispanic women are 40 percent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 30 percent more likely to die from the disease, than non-Hispanic white women.



One Florida-based organization is looking to change those outcomes.



Nancy G. Brinker, the co-founder of Promise Fund of Florida



