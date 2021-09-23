National Media Company joins Feeding America to help the food insecure

It’s Hunger Action Month and the beginning Nexstar Nation’s multi-year partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Throughout the month, Nexstar Nation will use its national media platforms to provide news coverage and airing public service announcements regarding issues related to hunger and food insecurity.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom goes behind the scenes to see how just one arm of Feeding America located in Tampa, Florida makes a tremendous impact to help families in need.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.