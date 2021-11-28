National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey treats readers to a gorgeous array of wondrous marine wildlife and habitats that make up the totality of Earth’s oceans and the magnificent ‘Hope Spots’ profiled in the book.



National Geographic Society Explorer, Dr. Sylvia A. Earle, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more about what readers can expect.

