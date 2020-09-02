LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

National Faculty Trainer Dr. Anne Hermann

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Anne Hermann has been recognized nationally for her wonderful aesthetic work being chosen as a national spokesperson and trainer for Juvederm.

Dr. Hermann and her staff have implemented rigorous safety procedures for Botox and Covid 19 to insure safety for patients and her team, while providing state of the art aesthetic treatments. 

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your Botox treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location: 813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires September 30, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss