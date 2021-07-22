My Fairy Godfathers Help Women Struggling with Cancer

My Fairy Godfathers Foundation founders Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson have dedicated their time and energy to helping women struggling in life whether it be a cancer diagnosis or other life struggles.



One of the founders, Andrew Ashton, and a scholarship recipient, Jada Guzman, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with how the organization is growing and helping even more women, so much so it was featured on The Drew Barrymore Show.

My Fairy Godfathers looks forward to empowering even more women through beauty but needs your help.

The non-profit is always looking for volunteers, donations and welcomes all community support.

To find out more you can contact the organization at 727-726-1600.

