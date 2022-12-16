My Fairy Godfathers Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps young girls and women by giving them the”Gift of Beauty” through extraordinary experiences since 2010.

The My Fairy Godfathers, aka, Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton are committed to making the world a better place by providing opportunity, education, support, and a little sprinkle of everyday fun to young girls and women who are trying to overcome adverse circumstances beyond their control.

The charity started through a contest in the early 2000’s called “Make me a Supermodel”.

In conjunction with a local magazine, they awarded the recipient the chance to be a cover model. It was an eye opening experience for the duo. They assumed it would be just girls looking to have a chance to model, but the women who applied all had some kind of conflict or health related issue in the lives. It soon became apparent that there was an entire group of women and girls who really needed a boost of confidence and a chance to change the circumstances they were faced with.

So, in 2010 Anderson & Ashton changed their direction. Their efforts would be to help young girls and women in need. Each year they pick a variety of recipients through My Fairy Godfather Foundation.

Over the years the Godfathers have partnered with a various number of philanthropic organizations, such as the Pace Center for Girls, which helps troubled and abused teens mainstream back into the public school system. Also “Dress for Success” where they complete the look that the organization starts, as well as their own,” Crown and Glory.”

The Fairy Godfathers then traveled the country to provide wigs free of charge to patients going through catastrophic illnesses.

“If the Shoe Fits” which is a chance for challenged high school Seniors to get to the Prom. as well as their original” Make me a Super Model” which has now become “Mirror,Mirror”which helps victims of various forms of abuse. They are also supplying financial support for continuing their mission which is expanding in 2023 thanks to an outpouring of community support.

Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how viewers can get involved.

