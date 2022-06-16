Author Ayesha Rodriguez joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her new book My Daddy and I, which uses rhyming verses to highlight the loving bond between father and child.

This fun and lighthearted book beautifully illustrates and expresses the unconditional love that is shared.

Both parent and child will be able to relate to the joys and struggles of this very special relationship.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.