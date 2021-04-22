Music producer and Recording artist David Rush joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to promote Kidney disease awareness

David Rush is a producer and recording artist who is living his life to the fullest despite his long battle with kidney failure.

As a young man, David was told if he didn’t start dialysis soon he wouldn’t see his next birthday.

David shares how he traveled extensively as the opening act for Pitbull while doing home hemodialysis in his Hotel rooms.

He shares how he maintains his high energy, active lifestyle while raising two children with his wife and pursuing his music goals on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.

April 24 2021 08:00 am
