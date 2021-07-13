MTV’s True Life Crime Week Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Go beyond the headlines to uncover the real story behind some of the most shocking true crimes in a special 3-night event, MTV’S True Crime Week.



Bloom host, Gayle Guyardo, speaks to Award-Winning Journalist and MTV Correspondent, Dometi Pongo, about what it’s like to be on the front lines investigating these high profile cases.



Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.