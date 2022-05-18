For the second-annual Mental Health Action Day more than 1,600 organizations, brands, government agencies and cultural leaders will support the global movement that encourages and empowers people to take action for mental health.



The open-source event, spearheaded by MTV Entertainment Group, will be held on May 19, 2022.



Focusing on the theme Connection, brands and nonprofits in cities around the world will create in-person and digital activations designed to support people of all ages continuing to seek out ways to cope with the rise of loneliness during the pandemic.



As part of its Mental Health is Health initiative, MTVE will introduce “Mental Health Moments,” a series of spots advocating for mental wellness and encouraging listeners to take action. The global youth brand will reinforce the urgency for mental wellness and awareness with the 30-second spots, which highlight the health benefits of deep breathing incorporated into daily routines for mental health.



At the top of every hour across all MTVE linear channels on May 19th, audiences will learn how deep breathing can help with the following including:



-Improve your mood

-Reduce stress and anxiety

-Increase your level of concentration

-Boost your immune system



Jay Osterman, Manager of Social Impact for MTV Entertainment joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more about the campaign and how you can get involved.

