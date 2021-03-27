MSNBC’s Richard Lui shares life changing lessons learned since becoming his father’s caregiver

The longtime journalist’s shares his journey as a caregiver for his father that inspired him to write a new book that’s part memoir and part self-help book.

For the last seven years, MSNBC and NBC News anchor Richard Lui has shared something in common with approximately 53 million Americans. He’s taken on the job of being a caregiver for his father who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lui joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about his new book, “Enough About Me”, and how living a selfless life to help his father has changed his own life for the better.