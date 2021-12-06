Mr. Sunnyside: A charming children’s tale that shows youngsters the limitless power of their imaginations

Just in time for holiday shopping comes Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination, a charming children’s tale that shows youngsters the limitless power of their imaginations.



“The world can seem, at times, scrambled. I hope my egg friends will set good ‘eggsamples’ for the readers and help children stay on the Sunnyside.” said author Colin K Gregory.



New Book Shares EGG-citing alternatives to screen time form young kids



Gregory joins Gayle Guyado the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his new book “Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination”, that shows young audiences that there is an “eggciting” alternative to screen time: the power of their own minds.

