The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) recognized the need to address the persistent mental health care disparities that continue to impact millions in this country.



During the pandemic the nation saw significant advances made in mental health with respect to access and quality of care.



However, there are is still a major gap when it comes to who has access to not just mental health care, but health care in general.



Now the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) is working to solve this issue.



Tonja Johnson MD a Board Certified Psychiatrist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “minority health care month should be a priority 12 months a year.”

