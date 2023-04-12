2X TEDx Speaker, Keynoter, Motivational Speaker, and performance coach Debbie Lundberg joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with advice on how to move through each stage of life with grace and joy.

“In our 20s and 30s, we are getting established, in our 40s and 50s, we have hit our stride, and in our 50s and beyond, it is about looking back, legacy, and making a mark to enjoy moving forward.” said Lundberg.

She went on to say, “These are phases to experience and enjoy, not race through to get to something else.”

Lundberg coaches clients on how to thrive in the present moment.

“Too many people say “If I could go back”, or “Remember the good ol’ days?”, and I think “No, I want to be right here, right now, for each experience led me to this”, and, as irritating as it may be, I say “Keep in mind that THESE are tomorrow’s good ol’ days, so embrace them fully”.

Lundberg believes we each can be happy for those who are younger, older, and in different phases, and if we aren’t sharing the joy, we will find ourselves searching for something externally that was within us all along.

Lundberg advised, “by having perspective about what we have learned and experienced, we can be present. When we act to be the best we can be right now, in this phase of life, we are doing – and performing to our best. When we appreciate the people and the years, the laughter and the tears, we fill with gratitude for what we have, and not an attitude about what we now don’t have or used to have.”

She explained hindsight is 20/20 and yet what matters is that our vision is on our best right now.

Lundberg urged viewers to set their sights on the fact that while every day is not the best day, and every year or phase may not seem like the “best”, you can do your best each day and in each phase.

