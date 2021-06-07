Mouthwatering Summertime Watermelon Salsa Recipe

The Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with a mouthwatering watermelon salsa recipe.

WATERMELON SALSA WITH CINNAMON TORTILLA CHIPS

4 tortillas ( your choice flour or corn) I used both

1 tsp butter (melted)

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp sugar (more or less depending on your taste)

1 cup watermelon chunks (about 12-14 chunks)

1/4 cup chopped up cucumber (preferably English cucumber)

5-6 strawberries (cut up)

Zest from lime

1 tbls lime juice

2 tbls mint (roughly chopped)

Preheat oven to 350

Place tortillas on non stick cookie sheet.

Brush melted butter over tortillas, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over top. Cut tortillas into triangles, each tortilla will make 6-8 wedges . Bake for approx. 10-12 minutes (corn will bake up faster than flour) You want them to be turning golden brown, and crispy. Hit them with a little extra cinnamon and sugar when they come out of oven.

Cut up watermelon chunks into small pieces, add to medium sized bowl. Mix in, cucumber, strawberries, zest from lime, and lime juice. Toss together gently. Add in fresh mint. You can use more mint if you like, it adds a nice fresh flavor!

Place chips and salsa in your favorite chip and dip bowl, or place chips in a clear bowl set on a plate, and place chips around it. ENJOY!

NOTE- I like the combo of both types of tortillas, just watch to make sure the corn ones don’t burn, before the flour ones area finished. You may need to bake a few minutes longer or shorter depending on your oven. If you want a little bit of spice, add a few tsps. of a finely diced jalapeno. I added cilantro, and it was great.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.