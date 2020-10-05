Mouth watering salted carmel crisp

The Dessert Diva is back with a fall favorite, but this recip has a healthy twist.

SALTED CARAMEL APPLE CRISP

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup flour (all purpose gluten free)

pinch of salt

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. unsalted butter (cubed)

1/2 cup oats

6 large apples (I used a combo of granny smith, and honeycrisp)

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350

In a medium bowl, mix together brown sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon. Cut in butter, with fork, pastry cutter or your fingers. Work the butter until broken into pieces, and well combined with dry ingredients. Toss in oats. Place topping in freezer, while you prepare your apples.

Cut apples in half, core, cube, and place in large bowl I don’t peel the apples. Bigger chunks, are my preference for this recipe. Toss apples with caramel sauce, and salt.

Place apple/caramel mixture into 9 inch pie plate. Take topping out of freezer, and place evenly over apples. Put pie plate on baking sheet.

Bake for 50-55 minutes. You want topping to be crisp, and apples bubbling.

Take out, let cool down. Serve with ice cream, or whipping cream. ENJOY!

NOTES- If you dont want gluten-free, just use all purpose flour. Gala apples work nice for this recipe too. Any crisper apple works fine.