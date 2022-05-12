There has been a noticeable spike in youth drug, alcohol, and vape use in recent years. To prevent the use of these harmful substances, having conversations with kids about their impact has never been more vital.



Motivational interviewing can be the most effective way for parents to learn about their kids’ involvement with drugs and alcohol, vapes and/or cigarettes, or mental health struggles. The difference between effective and unproductive conversations can mean the difference between getting them help and making the problem worse.



Psychologist Dr. Glenn Albright joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to explain the concept of motivational interviewing, tips for parents to foster positive conversation, instilling refusal skills, and how to encourage mental health support.

