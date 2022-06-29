People ooh and ahh at fireworks, but unexpected, intermittent loud noises tend to have the opposite effect on dogs.

That’s why more pets go missing on July 4th than on any other day of the year. Make a plan before the Fourth to ensure your pooch stays safe.

The Chief Veterinary Officer at MJH Life Sciences™, Dr. Adam Christman, is featured on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with lost pet prevention tips.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.