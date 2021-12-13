More Pets Are Traveling During The Holidays

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More people are traveling with pets since the pandemic and airlines are reporting an up tick in pets booked tot ravel over the holiday season.

The New Barker contributor and dog mom Anastasia Turchetta joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips to make traveling with a pet easier.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss