Food insecurity affects every zip code. Currently 42 million people, including children, who are working multiple jobs face such economic hardship that they cannot consistently buy the food they need for themselves and their families. But, Food Recovery Network has a solution that can eradicate hunger in the US that is cost effective, scalable and helps all of our communities thrive.

Food Recovery Network (FRN) is the largest student led movement in

the US fighting food waste and hunger in the US. Learn about FRN’s unique contribution to tackle would-be food waste with their scalable food recovery model, as well as their unique contribution to support the economic security of the 42 million people in the US who are currently food insecure. Learn how FRN lent their voice to the Food Donation Improvement Act, which aims to make food recovery easier for businesses across the US, and what we can do to support this common-sense piece of legislation set for vote in the Senate this September.

Regina Anderson the Executive Director of Food Recovery Network joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how college students can get involved.

