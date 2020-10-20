Moist and delicious chocolate zucchini bread

CHOCOLATE SPICED ZUCCHINI BREAD

1 1/2 cups all purpose gluten free flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp allspice

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tsp vanilla

2 cups shredded zucchini ( 2 med/large zucchini)

3/4 cup semi- sweet chocolate chips ( or dark chocolate)

3/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts ( a few set aside to sprinkle on top)

Preheat oven to 350

Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan with non stick cooking spray

Shred the zucchini into a colander, and set in sink or over a large bowl (to let extra moisture drip out)

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In large bowl, beat eggs until light colored. Stir in brown sugar, oil and vanilla until well combined. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips and walnuts

Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients, and mix well. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle a few walnuts over top of batter. Place loaf pan on a baking sheet, and bake for 45-50 minutes, until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean ( a few chocolate crumbs can be on it ) Let cool. Slice, serve warm or at room temperature. ENJOY!

NOTES- . You can use canola oil if you don’t like olive oil. Make sure to check bread after 45 minutes, so you don’t overbake it. It will continue to bake in pan after you take out of oven This is great with or without butter. If you dont want gluten free, just use regular all purpose flour.