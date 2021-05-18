Mission Underway to Stop Human Trafficking in Tampa Bay

Created Tampa Bay rescues women trapped in sex industry in Tampa Bay.



Rev. Kathy Conner the Board Chair of Created and Jillian Penhale, MNM, the Executive Director of Created join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with how the community can support this important mission to help women trapped in the sex industry in Tampa Bay.

