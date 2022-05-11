The Russian invasion of Ukraine has people wondering what they can do to help people caught in the conflict.



Miss Ukraine International 2021, arrived in the U.S. for several events last year, months before the war broke out, and now, she can’t go back.



Elena Dunder who calls West Palm Beach home joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said men and women in her family are “fighting to protect their home” in Ukraine.



Dunder is the founder of a children’s charitable foundation called The Soul’s Beauty, said she wants to help as many children in her hometown as possible.



“I’m very desperate. I feel like I want to go back to see my family,” Dunder said. “I wanted to go home and it’s very hard for me and very stressful time for me to realize I cannot do that. And I probably won’t be able to do that in the near time. So I’m trying to start my life from scratch over here.”



Dunder joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways people in the United States can help those in the war torn region.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





