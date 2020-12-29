Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusions For Back Pain

Dr. Hamid R. Abbasi has performed thousands of minimally invasive surgeries and is board-certified with the American Board of Neurological Surgery and currently has clinics in Burnsville, MN, and Alexandria, MN. Dr. Abbasi is one of the nation’s leading spine surgeons. He specializes in minimally invasive spine surgeries and is one of the most experienced surgeons that perform the OLLIF (Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) procedure and is the only Surgeon currently performing the MIS-DTIF (Minimally Invasive Thoracic Interbody Fusion). Find out more at www.inspiredspine.com