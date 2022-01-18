MindTravel Your Way To A More Peaceful Life

Murray Hidary, a multi-disciplinary, creative visionary and tech pioneer who started his first company at 22 years old, after studying Music and Composition at NYU, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to MindTravel your way into a more peaceful life.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.