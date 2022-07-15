A big part of anxiety comes from our brain’s natural reaction to worrisome thoughts. Practicing mindfulness allows us to strengthen our ability to stay in the present and control where we place our attention.

The goal is to increase mental wellness by maximizing our overall brain health. Our habits and choices allow us to increase overall blood flow and hydration to our brain, empowering us to regulate our overall mood.

Nicole Wilson, Licensed Mental Health Counselor with McNulty Counseling and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom.

