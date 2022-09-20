Chef Chris Ponte, renowned for his restaurants On Swann in Hyde Park Village, Olivia Restaurant, and his original Cafe Ponte hugely popular back in the day, is ready for his newest venture.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom sat down with the famous chef about his anticipated foodie concept opening in Midtown Tampa this fall.



Ponte also shared with Guyardo his passion for helping aspiring chefs to launch their careers in Tampa Bay.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



