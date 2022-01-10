Mia St. John on Dealing with Devastating Loss

Mia St. John, a determined and focused five-time world champion boxer, valiantly fought a string of adversaries outside the ring while desperately trying to keep her family together, then she suffered unimaginable loss.

St. John is now the author of the newly released book “Fighting for My Life: A Memoir about a Mother’s Loss and Grief”, and joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to help others dealing with deep pain.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.