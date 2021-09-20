Mexican mash-up opens in Channelside

Bloom Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month!

September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic American Heritage Month, and throughout the next few weeks Bloom a nationally syndicated health and wellness show will highlighting amazing people, exploring cool places and trying delicious foods.

In her ongoing series, “Gayle On The Go”, host Gayle Guyardo visits Jotoro Kitchen & Tequila Bar, a friendly neighborhood taco joint that is driven by Michelin star Chef Joe Isidori.

The Mexican mash-up is where hip hop meets mariachi and sequins mix with sandals.

Jotoro is located at corner of Sparkman Wharf near Channelside.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.