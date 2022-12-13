Metropolitan Ministries is a volunteer & donor fueled nonprofit helping homeless & at risk in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk & Pasco.

The non-profit offer comprehensive services for at-risk and homeless families in underserved and impoverished communities.

WWE Superstar and Tampa’s Goodwill Ambassador Titus O’neil and Metropolitan Ministries President and CEO Tim Marks joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how people can help those in need this holiday season.

