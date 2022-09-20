Heydi Acuna of Mercy Full Project, a nonprofit organization located in the Tampa Bay Area joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, about her mission to save animals.



Mercy Full Project focuses efforts mainly in Animal rescue and helping the helpless animals in our community, the organizations takes in all animals from all different situations, like Medical Cases at the shelters that face euthanasia, Behavioral cases that need longer and special training sessions. Sometimes families simply surrender their pets no longer able to care for them.



The Tampa Bay organization also welcomes stray animals found all over Florida, animals facing euthanasia at overloaded shelters even outside of Florida as Georgia and Alabama, and Emergency cases when the animals are injured from accidents or animal abused.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



