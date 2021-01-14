“Mentor Man” Kevin Harrington helps Rising Entrepreneurs

If you are looking to grow your career or achieve a goal in today’s unpredictable economy, all while dealing with a global pandemic, you might want to consider a mentor.

Kevin Harrington an original shark on Shark Tank, known lovelingly as “Mentor Man” is on a mission to help rising entrepreneurs .

Entrepreneur and business executive, Kevin Harrington who appeared on the television series Shark Tank and was a keynote speaker of the American Annual Invention trade show Inpex, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why being a mentor and having a mentor is so important in today’s business climate.

Harrington also talked about the best-selling book he co-authored Mentor to Millions: Secrets of Success in Business, Relationships, and Beyond.