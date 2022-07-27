Mental optimization is much more than doing one activity. Physical, social, and mental exercises are very important to increase your brain’s capacity.

Behavioral Scientist, Dr. Gino Collura, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share tips and tricks to make sure your brain is running at full functionality.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.