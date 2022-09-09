Founder of The Doctor Whisperer and Author of “The Broken Road to Mental Health in Life and in Business,” Sharon Fekete, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to encourage viewers to have mental health discussions in the workplace.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.