Workplace conversations about mental health are taboo in some areas. The Author of “The Broken Road to Mental Health in Life and in Business”, Sharon Fekete, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to encourage these conversations and share how we can create a space that welcomes and supports mental health as much as physical health.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.