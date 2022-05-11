Kiva Williams with Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation and Marquita Myrick LPC joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of mothers and daughters having open an dialog.



Williams says “Teenagers need support, they go through so much in life with social media expectations, school, growing pains, etc.”.



Williams and Myrick are trying to help moms with the tools they need to open up discussions.

For tickets click here.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





