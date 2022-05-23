Most people are not aware that your mental health is directly tied to your gut health and microbiome.



Kumkum Patel, MD, a Board Certified, GI Doctor & Gut Health Expert, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to know which foods can contribute to a healthy gut and which can potentially cause problems.



Eating probiotics and prebiotic-rich foods, can help you take care of your gut.



Dr. Patel explains how to make that part of your daily routine.

