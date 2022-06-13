The 55 million women in this country who are menopausal or post-menopausal are not getting the answers nor the healthcare solutions they’re looking for. That number will reach 1.2 billion globally by 2030.



Sharon Malone, MD the Medical Director at Alloy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “perimenopausal and menopausal women have been suffering unnecessarily for the past twenty years with symptoms we’ve all come to know too well – hot flashes, weight gain, sleepless nights, painful sex, mood swings…the list goes on.”



Dr. Malone leads the new telehealth company that addresses the healthcare needs of women over 40.



It meets them where they are to address concerns about menopause and helps them find relief for their symptoms through education, community, and science-backed products.



Dr. Malone believes women have been lied to since 2002 – the year the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) launched a study finding the use of hormones to treat women’s menopause symptoms created more danger than relief.



The study frightened women across the country and launched a generation of doctors who believed hormone therapy would lead to a higher chance of women developing breast cancer.



Dr. Malone points to newly released research showing no link between breast cancer and the use of estrogen + progesterone in menopausal hormone therapy.

