Meet The New Miss Tampa 2022 on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Victoria Leto is the new Miss Tampa 2022.
The sophomore at USF is majoring in Pre-Med Psychology, and joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the incredible opportunity of competing in the Miss Tampa Scholarship Foundation Competition.
She will spend the next year traveling the state of Florida sharing her own personal story with anxiety and depression and how she came up with a small business during trying times that helped her overcome mental health issues.
