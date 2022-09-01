A very special four-legged-guest named Lilo, a Golden Retriever who volunteers and gives back to our community joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom with her handler Debbie Ingram, from Suncoast PACE to share how animals can brighten the lives of seniors.

