A young Sarasota woman gave the gift of life just to a stranger who also has ties to Tampa Bay.

The two met after Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School graduate Candie Barrameda was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure.

Her high school posted a plea for help on its Facebook page after Barrameda started dialysis three days a week for four-hour sessions, and Barrameda’s sister also shared the post.

Kathryn Kochevar who is from Sarasota but living in Boston at the time spotted the post and felt a calling to do something.

Barrameda who had no other health conditions and was a perfect candidate for a kidney transplant quickly discovered Kochevar was a match.

The pair went to Tampa General Hospital for kidney transplant surgery which was a incredible success.

Kochevar was discharged a day after donating her kidney and Barrameda was released from the hospital over the weekend to recover.

Barrameda and Kochevar joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how they now consider themselves Kidney Sister and believe they will have a friendship that will last a lifetime.

