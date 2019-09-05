Meet Bloom Host Carissa Galloway, RDN

Meet the new host of the daily health & lifestyle TV show BLOOM airing on WTTA Great 38 and WFLA News Channel 8 — Carissa Galloway, RDN. Carissa is a Registered Dietitian and a Certified Fitness Instructor. She’s ready to bring you wonderful guests, news and information each day!
About BLOOM
BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.
BLOOM covers the topics of health & medicine, nutrition, fitness, beauty, wellness, kids health, sports medicine, holistic healing, mental health, relationships, and pet health. From THE DOCTOR IS IN segment featuring a doctor of the day to our RED CARPET TREATMENT showcasing the latest cosmetic procedures BLOOM will offer viewers the latest news and information on health and medicine.
BLOOM’s host is Registered Dietitian and Certified Fitness Trainer Carissa Galloway who is an expert on nutrition and fitness. Join host Carissa Galloway, RDN weekdays 12:00pm – 1:00pm on WTTA Great 38 and late night 3:00am – 4:00am on WFLA News Channel 8. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!
Carissa Galloway, RDN
Carissa Galloway is excited to bring her health background and expertise as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and certified personal trainer to BLOOM. With a diverse background in nutrition, fitness, and television hosting. Carissa is an internationally recognized expert and has appeared nationally on E! TV, CBS College Sports, The Daily Buzz, Daytime and HSN both in the U.S. and Australia.
An avid runner and sports enthusiast Carissa has worked as a sports announcer for ESPN’s Wide World of Sports and CBS College Sports, and as the on-court emcee for the NBA’s Orlando Magic. Since 2005 Carissa has worked as a race announcer for RunDisney making magic for over 100,000 runners annually.
Carissa graduated Summa Cum Laude as Valedictorian from Keiser University with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a 6x marathoner who ran the 2019 Boston Marathon. She is also a travel fanatic visiting Greece, Kenya, Japan and Hong Kong in the last year.. She spends her free time running alongside her husband Westin or chasing after her 4-year old Claire.