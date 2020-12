Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65+ and those with certain disabilities. The Annual Enrollment Period, which runs now through Dec. 7, is a time to consider what plans you are eligible for and which plans will best meet your health needs in 2021.

Dr. Alan Smith, Chief Medical Officer of WellCare Florida discusses the options available with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo. Call WellCare Toll Free 877-829-7180 or visit online EnrollWellCare.com.