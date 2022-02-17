Masterchef Latinos Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom talks to one of the celebrity chef and one of the judges of Masterchef Latinos about the new hit show, and how to put a healthy spin on Latin cuisine.





PIPIAN CHICKEN



– 75 grs. of green pumpkin seed – Toast. Blend dry.

– 125 grs. of Jalapeño Pepper. Clean & Chop. You must remove the tail, the placenta and the seeds from the jalapeño, otherwise, it will be hot.

– 15 grams. of chopped garlic

*Fry peppers and garlic with a little oil for 5 minutes or until brown, medium heat.



*Blend the veggies with the seeds and add:

– 2 cups (500 ml) of vegetable broth

– 1 tsp (a teaspoon, 5 ml) of cumin, previously roasted and ground



* Cook for 10 minutes in low heat with:

– 1/4 cup (60 ml) of Pork lard



*Season with:

– 1/2 tsp of salt

– 2 tsp of Apple cider vinegar

– 1 tsp of sugar

* Makes 600ml



For the Chicken:



Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper in a pot with a lid. Add a little of the pipián, cover, and cook until the chicken is done.



On the side:



Serve with chopped cucumber, sautéed, and seasoned with a little salt and apple cider vinegar. Serve with steamed white rice. Garnish with coriander. It is served with white wine: Albariño, Godello or Chardonnay without wood.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



